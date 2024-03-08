1,800 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $670,512,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $286.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.59. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Public Storage Profile



Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

