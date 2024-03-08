16,054 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,001,000 after buying an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after acquiring an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.9 %

DINO stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

