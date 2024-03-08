1,207 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $286.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.49.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,430,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $790,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,430,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,436 shares of company stock valued at $41,103,744. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

