10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $41.41. 990,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,418,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Specifically, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,524,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,524,893.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,959 shares of company stock valued at $883,826. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TXG. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in 10x Genomics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.