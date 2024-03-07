Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $202.88 and last traded at $203.00. 1,168,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,454,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.22.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,413 over the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

