Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 2,420 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 364,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,729. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after buying an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after buying an additional 216,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

