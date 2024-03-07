Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.27. Approximately 1,574,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,846,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,067 shares of company stock worth $784,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $91,760,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

