Zacks Research Weighs in on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,732. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.