Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 22.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 21.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

