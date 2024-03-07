Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.17 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Yext has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 311.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yext by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

