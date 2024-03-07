XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $136.00 at TD Cowen

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $129.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $125.29 on Thursday. XPO has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in XPO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in XPO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in XPO by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in XPO by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

