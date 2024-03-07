Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.72. The stock had a trading volume of 320,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.89.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.