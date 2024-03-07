Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 92 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $211.73. 30,200,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,227,828. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 405.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $214.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

