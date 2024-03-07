Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $3.78 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,217. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

