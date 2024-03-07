Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 588 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total value of $31,815,159.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,853,845,720.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,037,921 shares of company stock worth $656,929,213. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.45. 1,083,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

