Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 420 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 103,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,062,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,630,293. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.