Worldcoin Price Down 6.5% This Week (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $741.37 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $7.19 or 0.00010682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,176,965 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 147,100,268.89495182 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 7.31860606 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $766,246,645.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

