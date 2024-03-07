WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

