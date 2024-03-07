Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.25.

WSM opened at $239.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $243.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

