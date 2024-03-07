Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Weyco Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $29.12 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $276.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 95,650.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 114.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

