WEX (NYSE:WEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $224.61

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.61 and last traded at $223.88, with a volume of 80529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,399 shares of company stock worth $14,255,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WEX by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

