West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,631 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.8 %
WFG opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
