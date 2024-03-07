Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

