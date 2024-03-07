WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 185,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.86. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.