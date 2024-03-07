WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $516.82. 954,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,296. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $517.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

