WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2,664.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,796,000 after buying an additional 53,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.91. 160,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

