WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 950 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 9,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,277 shares of company stock valued at $22,533,584 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $595.77. 487,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $598.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.