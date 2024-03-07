WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 11,495 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12,494.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.67. 894,563 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.