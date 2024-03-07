WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 28,099 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3,002.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,944,965. The company has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $57.68.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

