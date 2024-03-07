Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 138.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of WVE opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $623.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of -1.16.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 328,913 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $16,228,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

