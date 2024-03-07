Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

WVE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 555,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,000. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $690.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of -1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WVE has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

