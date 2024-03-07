Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 34.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WVE. SVB Leerink upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 21.6 %

Shares of WVE stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $7.65. 1,021,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -1.16. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wave Life Sciences

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

