Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 5.9%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 3,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,436,000 after acquiring an additional 674,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

