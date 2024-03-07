Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Sells £59,101.03 in Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.72), for a total value of £59,101.03 ($75,010.83).

Volex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Volex stock opened at GBX 284.13 ($3.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 306.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £516.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.80 and a beta of 0.99. Volex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.46) target price on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

