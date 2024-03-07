Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.11.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
