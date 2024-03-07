Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Stories

