Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NFJ opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $19,729,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

