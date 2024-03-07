Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE NFJ opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.86.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
