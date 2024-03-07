Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.