Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NCZ stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
