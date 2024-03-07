Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE AIO opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

In other Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,695 shares during the period.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

