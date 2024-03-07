Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 41.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,645,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 148,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

