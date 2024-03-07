Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $18.69. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 7,796,597 shares trading hands.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 29.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

