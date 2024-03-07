Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up to $9.73

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.10. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,099,357 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VIAV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.