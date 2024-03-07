Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Raised to $12.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.
Viant Technology Stock Down 3.5 %
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 112.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 275.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
