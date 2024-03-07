Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $412.84. The company had a trading volume of 246,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

