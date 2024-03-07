Vermilion Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,444 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average daily volume of 1,711 call options.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VET traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.03. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 96,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 165,056 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

