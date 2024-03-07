Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.08

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 296533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,911,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

