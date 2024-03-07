Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.08

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.04, with a volume of 296533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
