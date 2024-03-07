Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,234,000 after buying an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,886,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,547,000 after buying an additional 1,192,615 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 264,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

