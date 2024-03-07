Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.70. 2,865,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

