Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after purchasing an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

