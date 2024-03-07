Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after buying an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,693.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,387. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

