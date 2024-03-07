Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $152,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after buying an additional 423,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $234.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $236.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.